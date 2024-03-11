Safety checkpoint helps Lee County deputies catch wanted man

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint in Lee County helped deputies catch up with a wanted man.

Lee County deputies were manning that checkpoint in the Skyline area, where they came into contact with Timothy Randle McCollum.

Turns out McCollum had active warrants out for his arrest.

On top of that, when he was arrested, McCollum reportedly had methamphetamine on him.

He was booked on the warrants and also charged with possession of meth.

His bond was set at $15,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X