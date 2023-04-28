Safety checkpoint in Saltillo leads to 2 drug arrests

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A safety checkpoint in Saltillo netted two drug arrests.

Wednesday, Saltillo police were conducting a safety checkpoint in the city when they stopped a car driven by Gary Barnett.

While speaking with Barnett and his passenger, they reportedly gave the officers consent to search.

Officers searched the two people and the vehicle. They reported finding drugs on both people.

Gary Barnett was charged with possession of methamphetamine and several traffic violations.

Brandi Brisbine was charged with Possession of Meth.

North Mississippi Narcotics will be working on the drug investigation.

