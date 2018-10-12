Safety checkpoint leads to drug arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County checkpoint ends with a woman facing drug charges.
Monica Jones is charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.
- Advertisement -
On Tuesday, Prentiss County deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of County Road 5031 and Country Road 5131.
Jones was a passenger in the vehicle and charged.
The driver of the vehicle is facing several misdemeanor charges.
In total, Jones’s bond is set at $6,000.