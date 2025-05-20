Saltillo couple from South Africa talk of dangers they face

Koos and Antoinette Badenhorst returned from a recent visit to their native land as families seeking asylum head to the US

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – During their recent trip to South Africa, Koos Badenhorst and his wife, Antoinette, said they didn’t recognize the country they grew up in.

“On the main road, it said hijacking hot spot; it means if anything goes wrong with your car, you’re in trouble,” Koos said.

“The transportation in South Africa is completely down, and the postal service is virtually non-existent,” Antoinette said.

The Badenhorsts emigrated to the United States in 1999 when Koos got a job as a computer consultant at Lane Furniture. What started as a six-month contract turned into an 8 year job. The family decided to make America their home, going through the steps to become U.S. citizens.

Antoinette owns “Porcelain by Antoinette” and teaches classes online and around the world. Their four-month trip to South Africa included porcelain workshops and visits with family and friends.

Koos said the violence against farmers is well documented and is encouraged by some leaders in the ruling party, the ANC.

“There are huge numbers of South African farmers who have been brutally killed, one of my own friends was burned with an iron on the arm, they attacked him on the farm, burned with an iron, that is the reason why many are leaving,” Koos said.

As they look over the thousands of photos taken on their recent trip, their first to South Africa in eleven years, the Badenhorsts are not hopeful things will change anytime soon for their native land.

“I think people profiting off the situation now, in any situation with a lot of deterioration, I think it takes at least 50 to 100 years to change that around,” Antoinette said.

And while they miss their family and friends, the couple is happy to be back in America.

“It felt so great when we touched down in the USA. We felt this is home,” Koos said.

