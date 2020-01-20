Saltillo drowning victim identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of a Saltillo drowning victim.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as David Tutor, 77.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department said Tutor was reported missing on January 19. He had last been seen leaving his house around 10 a.m. to check trout lines on the east side of his property.

During a search of Tutor’s property, a kayak was found that belong to Tutor on the bank turned upside down. Tutor’s body was then found about 10 feet from the bank.

Lee County Sheriff’s Department said it appeared Tutor fell into the water and wasn’t able to make it back to the bank.

Law enforcement do not think foul play was a factor.