Saltillo High School grieves death of 15-year-old student

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo High School is mourning the death of a freshman.

15-year-old Janiya Armstrong passed away over the weekend.

She was a student and athlete at Saltillo High.

Social media posts announced her passing, along with remembrances of her funny and compassionate personality.

Many schools and teams are wearing blue, Janiya’s favorite color, as a way to honor her memory.

Coroner Carolyn Green said Armstrong died from natural causes.

