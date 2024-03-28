Saltillo man faces charge for drug possession
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo man is in the Lee County Jail facing a drug charge.
On Monday, agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, with help from the Saltillo Police Department, served a search warrant at the home of Gregory Vincent Baker.
As a result of that search, Baker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The investigation is still open, and more charges may be filed.
Baker’s bond was set at $15,000.