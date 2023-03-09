Saltillo man receives 10-year prison sentence for child sex crime

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Saltillo will spend 10 years in prison for a child sex crime after already serving time for the same crime.

46-year-old Dennis Gene Sullivan was sentenced this morning in U.S. District Court for possession of child sexual abuse pictures and videos.

According to court documents, Sullivan was setting up a computer system for a business when he arranged for the computer to download and save files containing pictures and videos of child sexual abuse. Records also show he used software programs to share the files with others.

In addition to the 10-year prison sentence, Sullivan will be on probation for five years after his release. He also has to pay $28,000 in restitution to eight victims.

Sullivan has a prior 2004 federal conviction for possession of images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The FBI, Ripley Police Department, and the Mississippi Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

