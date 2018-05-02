Saltillo Mayor Says Progress Being Made On Water Issue

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Jim and Betty Miller live in Lee County, but are on the Saltillo water system.

Betty says their tap water is often discolored and has a strong odor. She says it has been a common problem since September, when Saltillo switched its water supply from river water, to a well water system.

“We’ve had all kinds of issues with our water,” Miller said.

Saltillo Mayor Rex Smith says the switch was made because the system was at capacity. He says the discoloration is caused because chemicals used to treat river and well water are different, but safe.

“River water, uses, I believe chloramine, which lasts longer in the system, since it comes from Peppertown, what we use to treat wells is chlorine,” Mayor Smith said.

Mayor Smith says the city has flushed the water lines several times, which has cut down on the number of complaints. Still, some customers want Saltillo to switch back to river water.

Any decision about the water system has to come from the board of aldermen.

Mayor Smith says he would prefer everyone being on the same system and he says there are lots of options.

“The simplest thing is to stay on well water and be able to flush and control any issues with that, the other option could be to switch part of town back over to river water or switch the whole town to river water, there are some other options out there we are looking into,” Smith said.

Aldermen will meet Monday evening to look at the options. Mayor Smith says a decision could come by the middle of the month.

Aldermen will meet with Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley on May 15 about the water issue.