Saltillo Police Chief assaulted while answering a domestic violence call

Chief Dan McKinney was dragged by suspect's car as he tried to make an arrest

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Belden man faces a number of felony charges, including assaulting the Saltillo police chief as officers were investigating a domestic disturbance.

It was around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon when officers were called to the Dollar General at Birmingham Ridge and 145 to investigate a domestic violence incident that occurred in the store.

Officers arrived and were told the suspect had left the scene. Officers were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and as they were gathering information, a car matching the description drove by.

Police pursued the car, stopping it at a residence. Police Chief Dan McKinney contacted the driver and realized it was the suspect, Dustin Jason Fair.

As McKinney tried to arrest him, Fair allegedly became combative, and drove off, with the chief hanging out of the car’s window.

The chief was able to let go, receiving a few scratches. Officers gave chase, and Fair wrecked his car and was arrested.

” We were trying to extract him from the vehicle obviously and he was very combative, and later found out he had a weapon and he was a previously convicted felon. It’s part of the business, it happens. Unfortunately, it happens, and thank God we were all safe and the offender, we don’t want anyone to get hurt, no matter who they are or what they’re wanted for,” said Chief McKinney.

Fair is charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond for Fair at $250,000.