Saltillo Police searching for man suspected of stealing catalytic converters

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Saltillo Police are searching for a man suspected of copping catalytic converters.

And they’re asking for your help in finding him.

Carl Jason Lindsey is suspected of a recent catalytic converter theft in the Saltillo area.

Police say his appearance may have changed since this picture was taken.

If you have any information on the crime, or if you know where Carl Jason Lindsey can be found, call the Saltillo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi, or you can use the P3 Tip app.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to one thousand dollars for a tip that leads to an arrest.