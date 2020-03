SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Saltillo are choosing an alderman in a special election.

Six men and two women are running for the Saltillo Board of Aldermen.

The special election will choose someone to serve the remainder of Malcolm Driskill’s term.

Driskill had to resign from the Board after he moved out of Saltillo.

Voting is taking place at the Community Center. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, a runoff will take place on March 26.