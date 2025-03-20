Saltillo woman arrested for felony shoplifting in lee Co.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo woman finds herself in the Lee County Jail, accused of an illegal shopping spree.

Tuesday, Tupelo Police were called to Belk at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Store staff told them a person had been stopped leaving the store with several items that had not been paid for.

They maintained contact with that person until the police arrived.

Police arrested Candice Clark of Saltillo.

Clark was charged with Felony Shoplifting.

To be considered a felony in Mississippi, the value of stolen property must be at least $1,000.

Clark’s bond was set at $5,000

