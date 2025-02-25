Saltillo woman charged with Grand Larceny in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saltillo woman has been arrested and charged with Grand Larceny.

On February 7, the Tupelo Police Department says a person reported their vehicle had been stolen.

Police say the victim told officers that they allowed someone to borrow their vehicle to run an errand on January 27, and the vehicle was never returned.

The victim tried to have the suspect return the vehicle and was told that the vehicle was wrecked in Memphis.

It was later discovered that the vehicle had not been wrecked and that the suspect was still using the vehicle without permission.

On February 18, the suspect was taken into custody in Memphis.

After further investigation, 24-year-old Myia Barnes was charged with one count of Grand Larceny; Taking of A Motor Vehicle.

Bond is set at $5,000.

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

