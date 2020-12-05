Salvation Army bell ringers encourage donations

Folks are encouraged to help this holiday season and donate if they can.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Salvation Army bell ringers are at local stores with a new way of bringing in donations.

Due to COVID-19, volunteers are wearing masks and are instructed not to handle any money.

- Advertisement -

Folks are encouraged to help this holiday season and donate if they can.

The Salvation Army says with a pandemic this year, it’s important the organization reaches the goal of donations or more.

” We’re still taking volunteers at the moment. We have about 4 kettles daily, right now. Some days we have more volunteers than others so we add some at extra places that we have. Right now, we’re doing okay, but we could do a whole lot better,” said Event Coordinator Tatiana Burgess.

Volunteers encourage the public to wear a mask while donating.