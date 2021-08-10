Salvation Army celebrates “Ambassador for Good Day”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Throughout the south, the Salvation Army celebrates its “Ambassadors for Good Day” showcasing their work in the community.

The Salvation Army in Columbus welcomed local ambassadors Dr. Nora Miller, President of the Mississippi University for women, and Police Chief Fred Shelton to serve community gift boxes and food to the community.

- Advertisement -

The multi-location event highlights work being done in the organization’s local communities.

“Every Salvation Army is celebrating this today to help out the people in some kind of way,” said Captain Pradeep Ramaji of the Salvation Army in Columbus. “We have started a new program distributing the food.”

The Salvation Army’s Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana divisions all took part in the one-day event.