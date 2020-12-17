Salvation Army Has Different Ways To Donate To ‘Red Kettle’ Campaign

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is underway, with fewer kettles all because of COVID-19.

However, there are still ways to give and help.

- Advertisement -

It’s a familiar sound every Christmas season.

Bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“This is our number one fundraiser, this time of year,” said Maj. Ray Morton, with the Tupelo Salvation Army.

COVID-19 is forcing the organization to have fewer kettles. However, the charity is turning to technology and other methods to keep the donations coming in.

At each kettle location, a QR code allows people to donate electronically, using their smartphones. People can also send a check to the Tupelo Salvation Army’s Carnation Street offices, or donors can contribute online.

All donations collected during the six week holiday period make a big difference through the year for thousands of people.

“What we raise during the holiday season goes to almost forty to fifty percent of our annual budget, which is why it’s so important that it does well and works well,” Maj. Morton said.

The Tupelo Salvation Army is about halfway to its goal of $400,000 for its year end fundraising push. That money helps provide services throughout the year, a year that’s seen an increase in demand for those services and an increase in expenses for providing those services.

“When we talk about sheltering , it’s gotten more expensive because of the precautions we have to take and so that’s why we really can’t afford to come in below our goal,” Morton said.

The holiday fundraising period ends at the end of this year, but the kettle campaign wraps up Christmas Eve.

If you would like more information on how to donate, there are several ways.

If you see a red kettle , you can drop a donation there. Or you can mail a donation to the Tupelo Salvation Army, PO BOX 706, Tupelo Mississippi 38804, or you can donate online at tupelokettle.org