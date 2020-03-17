Salvation Army feels impact of coronavirus pandemic

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter has felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major Ray Morton said staff is working hard cleaning the facility.

He also said demand for space in the homeless shelter has increased, as many people heed the warnings to stay away from public places and crowds.

The Major said there would be an increased need for other services, as people face uncertain times with their jobs over business shutdowns related to the coronavirus.

“Part of the increased demand right now, people are nervous and afraid, maybe if you were staying with someone you found yourself not welcomed there, because of the fear, and while we want to encourage people to be safe that is leading to increase demand, people are more in need of food now, in need of sheltering in need of a lot of different things,” Maj. Morton said.

Morton said there are many local agencies stepping in to help.

He also said there will be a need for donations to the Salvation Army and other agencies as more people need help and services during these uncertain times.