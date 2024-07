Salvation Army gym in Tupelo closing on weekends

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend workout at the Salvation Army gym in Tupelo will have to be put on hold, at least for now.

The gym in Tupelo will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to their Facebook page, Salvation Army leaders made the call following what they describe as recent property destruction.

In addition, all meals will be to-go meals.

All other operations remain the same.

