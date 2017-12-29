Salvation Army Helps Homeless During Cold Snap

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As the temperatures drop, those who are homeless face even greater dangers from the bitter cold.

That’s where the area’s largest homeless shelter steps in, providing a refuge from the chilly temperatures.

Scott Womack is busy preparing bowls of hot chili for those needing a good meal and shelter from the cold during lunch Thursday.

“It’s a true blessing. Most of these folks would be without anything. We give away clothes, feed them twice a day,” Womack said.

Normally people aren’t allowed to stay at the Salvation Army Carnation Street complex during the day, but when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, the community center gym is made available.

“All they have to do is just come. The door’s open. We will give you a place to stay and something to eat,” said William Archie, who is a manager and cook at the Salvation Army.

He was once homeless, but turned his life around with the ministry’s help. Archie says anywhere from 60 to 80 people eat lunch and dinner provided by the Salvation Army.

There are also groceries for those finding it tough to make ends meet.

At night the temperatures drop even more. The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Lodge is always full.

Cots are brought out and placed all along the floor of the community center for anyone who wants a warm place to sleep.

“I can at least put 60 cots on each side. I got room for more,” Archie said.

Eighteen people stayed in the gym Wednesday night and those numbers are expected to rise as the temperatures drop.

Of course the Salvation Army needs donations of clothes and blankets during this time of year.

For information on how to donate, call the Tupelo Salvation Army at 662-842-9222