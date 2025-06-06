Lieutenant Jason Houser speaks of Columbus Corps needs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We may think of the Salvation Army at Christmas time. Their Red Kettles and Angel Trees bring the organization more visibility.

But they are at work in our communities year-round. That was part of the message from Lieutenant Jason Houser with the Columbus Salvation Army.

Houser spoke on June 5 about the organization to area business and community leaders.

The biggest need the Columbus Corps sees is food, and the Food Pantry is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They also provide grab bags on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Salvation Army also assists with utilities.

Of course, all of this takes money.

Lieutenant Houser said there is a sort of seasonal ebb and flow to donations.

“They’re levelling out, but it’s the time of the year that there’s an uptick. Where we have more and more people asking and wanting to donate, so I feel like that’s a great future ahead, because when they call to ask that question, you know it’s on their mind,” said Houser.

The Columbus Salvation Army is located at Main and 22nd Streets. They not only fill physical needs, they also tend to spiritual needs with regular worship services.

