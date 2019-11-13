Salvation Army utilizing new shelter, renovated kitchen during cold snap

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter was able to do more to help those seeking refuge from the cold, now that a new addition and renovations are complete.

The Tupelo Salvation Army has provided warm beds and showers for individuals and families at its Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge.

That lodge has a capacity to house up to 50 people. The newly renovated community center and kitchen were also up and running, making it easier to feed those who are looking for a warm meal or a place to get out of the cold weather.

“As far as freeze night in our shelter, we did have 11 new guests to check-in last night, they are certainly welcomed to be with us tonight and we will make sure we have a place for everyone who is looking to get out of this cold during this time,” said Maj. Whitney Morton.

The new shelter and renovated kitchen , classrooms and community center opened last month, after several years of fundraising and construction.