Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign falls short of last year’s total

Leaders hopeful the shortfall can be made up before end of the year

TUPELO, MISS (WCBI) – Volunteers and staff prepare lunch for one hundred people at the Tupelo Salvation Army every day.

Money collected during the Red Kettle campaign helps provide meals for those in need.

This year, the Tupelo Salvation Army saw a shortfall of about $7,000 compared with last year’s total.

“Nationwide, the Salvation Army has seen a huge decrease in amount of giving, we feel like that shortfall is not super significant, but it does impact our budget for the year,” said Capt. Leanna Marion.

Along with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the organization runs the area’s only homeless shelter, with rooms set aside for families. There is also a shelter for veterans. The Salvation Army also has a food pantry, providing groceries for those in need. The food pantry is also in need of donations.

“Dry goods, anything shelf stable, we have a lot of canned goods, we always welcome those, but boxed goods like cereal, macaroni and cheese, rice, things like that are really the need,” Capt. Marion said.

Along with the challenges, there are some bright stops. There has been a big uptick in the number of volunteers, and without volunteers, it would be tough for the Salvation Army to provide any services.

“There is always something to do here at the Salvation Army and it is really heartwarming for us, compared with other communities we have been in, to see how many volunteers show up and how Tupelo helps Tupelo,” she said.

Marion is hopeful more donations will come in before the end of the year, to help make up the shortfall.

The Tupelo Salvation Army will hold its Empty Bowls Fundraiser in early March. It is the second-largest fundraiser for the ministry.