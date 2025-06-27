Same Pattern: Hot, Rainy, and Humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Forecast continues to be the same into the start of July. It will be hot, but most areas will take a break from the mid 90s with highs in the upper 80s next week.

FRIDAY: Highs will be in the lower 90s. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms continue with the main timing when we reach the high of the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the mid 70s with passing clouds overnight. Humid conditions stick around.

WEEKEND: For the weekend highs will be in the low 90s with rain and storm chances staying strong. Keep the umbrella nearby if you decide to head out the door. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.

START OF JULY: Monday rain chances increase with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s before dropping into the 70s overnight.