Sam’s Club attempted armed robbery: Tupelo police seek answers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at the Sam’s Club.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when police responded to a shots fired call at Sam’s Club on North Gloster Street.

When they arrived, officers were told that a masked suspect, wearing a grey hoodie and black pants, armed with a hammer and black handgun, fired founds through the exit doors.

Sam’s was closed, but the suspect then went to the jewelry display and fired multiple rounds into the jewelry case.

The suspect fled in a black or dark gray four-door car.

No employees were injured. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477.

