Sanders campaign sets a new donations record

Senator has set a new record.

According to his presidential campaign, Sanders surpassed 4 million donations sooner than any other candidate in history.

“Working-class Americans across the country are chipping in $3, $18, $27 or whatever they can to help elect Bernie Sanders,” said his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir.

In his last run for president in 2016, Sanders did not receive 4 million donations until after the primaries began.

This development comes a day before Sanders and nine other candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta and weeks after his campaign revealed winning fundraising numbers. From July through September, Sanders raised $25.3 million, more than any of his Democratic opponents in a quarter to date.

Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Los Angeles on November 16, 2019. Frederic J. Brown

But success in fundraising doesn’t always translate to victory at the ballot box.

In CBS News’ battleground tracker Sanders is tied for the lead in Iowa, but trailing in the other three early contests, in New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The independent senator, who is running as a Democrat, recently received notable endorsements from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the national nurses’ union.