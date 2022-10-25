Sandhill Arms Apartment shooting victim released from hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An update to a story we first brought to you yesterday.

A shooting victim over the weekend was airlifted to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

The shooting happened Sunday night at Sandhill Arms Apartments in Starkville.

Starkville police say the shooting was accidental and no charges are expected.

SPD reminds everyone to treat every firearm as if it was loaded, pointed in a safe direction, and to keep your finger off the trigger unless you intend to fire your weapon.

