Sarah Randolph crowned as Miss MSU of Starkville

Sarah Randolph crowned as Miss MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University has crowned its new queen.
Sarah Randolph won the Miss MSU crown during competition on October 17. Randolph is senior biological sciences major from Vicksburg.
She will receive a full-tuition scholarship and will represent the university at the Miss Mississippi Pageant.
Randolph will also serve as an ambassador for the university, representing MSU during speaking engagements, appearances, and performances.
Nine undergraduate students competed for the crown.