Saturday morning showers, weekend not looking too bad

We’re expecting off-and-on showers to continue Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of the weekend will be dry and cool. Next week doesn’t look bad either, but more rain is likely by next Friday night. Total rainfall amounts will be low.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on light showers will continue tonight, but no storms are expected. Temperatures will fall to near 50 with a light easterly wind.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Aside from a few showers Saturday morning before 10 am, the weekend will be dry. Clouds will continue through most of the day Saturday, but sunshine will return Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: The weather looks pretty nice for much of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle any time next week, but the odds are extremely low. Overnight lows will remain in the 40s.

FRIDAY: It appears that another round of rain and maybe even some storms will move into the area next Friday and possibly last into the weekend as well. Highs will be in the low 70s.

