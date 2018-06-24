A Saturday Night Head-On Collision In Okitbbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two vehicles hit head-on in Oktibbeha County Saturday night.

County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says it happened a half mile north of Highway 1-82 on 16th Section Road.

- Advertisement -

These pictures show the truck and car after they collided.

Rosenhan says both vehicles were occupied with one driver.

East Oktibbeha Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where the jaws of life had to be used.

One of the drivers had to be airlifted and their condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the wreck.