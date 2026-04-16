Saturday rain potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing the week with more great weather. Saturday’s cold front brings showers and storms.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mild conditions overnight. Passing clouds and comfortable temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

FRIDAY: A nice way to end a beautiful week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to be the warmest out of the past week. Highs to reach the upper 80s with potential to see the first 90s of the year. It will be a sunny day with passing clouds. Lows will be mild, in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A strong cold front will be moving through the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. There is limited evidence of severe threats occurring. Hoping for just a rain event. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 80s. Lows will fall into the lower 50s.