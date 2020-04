Saturday Stats Show Covid 19 climbing

JACKSON (WCBI) – The newest numbers show another triple digit growth in Mississippi Covid 19 cases. The Saturday update shows 173 new positives as of 6 pm Friday night. That pushes the total number of cases to 2,642. The death toll is also climbing with 11 new fatalities from Covid 19.

Area breakdowns are as follows

Alcorn – 7 cases 0 deaths , Attala 18 cases 0 deaths , Calhoun 14 cases 0 deaths

Chickasaw 22 cases 2 deaths, Choctaw 10 deaths 1, Clay 17 cases 0 deaths

Itawamba 9 cases 0 deaths , Lafayette 29 cases 1 death, Lee 42 cases 3 deaths

Lowndes 22 cases 0 deaths, Monroe 31 cases 2 deaths, Montgomery 14 cases 1 death

Noxubee 6 cases 0 deaths, Oktibbeha 36 cases 1 death, Pontotoc 14 cases 1 death

Prentiss 12 cases 0 deaths, Tippah 43 cases 6 deaths, Tishomingo 2 cases 0 deaths

Union 7 cases 1 death, Webster 14 cases 1 death, Winston 18 cases 0 deaths

Yalobusha 14 cases 0 deaths