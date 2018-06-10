A Saturday Storm Blows Damage Across Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Strong winds blew across Aberdeen on Saturday, uprooting several trees and damaging a home.

First responders say they received more than 60 calls during the storm.

- Advertisement -

It caused power outages and downed power lines and trees, which blocked streets.

One home near downtown Aberdeen, at the intersection of West Jefferson and South Long Street, suffered heavy damage.

There was also damage at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.

“I think most of the damage was done at the cemetery. Several trees are down out there and several roads are blocked out there, at the cemetery. There was also damage done on an access road. Power lines were down, as well as, on Long and Marshall, power lines and trees down. Pretty much trees and power lines down all over the city,” Aberdeen Police Officer, Christopher Dobbins.

Emergency crews started clean up as soon as the storm ended.

All power has been restored throughout the city.