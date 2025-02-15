Saturday storm risk

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm before the storm on Saturday! Moisture is building in, expecting strong to severe weather overnight Saturday.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few light, scattered showers may be possible after 9PM, as the moisture continues building in and across the state. Temperatures tonight will fall quickly, into the upper 40s, then begin rising again with the warmer air.

SATURDAY: The day starts cloudy and with a few possible showers, but at least some partial clearing is expected by afternoon. Highs should reach the 70s with strong south winds of 15-25 mph, gusting to 30+. The “main” show should hold off until sometime after sunset. The primary risk window for the WCBI coverage area continues to look like 6p-midnight. A strong line of storms should sweep across the area, bringing damaging wind and tornado potential to the entire region. Once the storms exit after midnight, the severe weather threat will be over.

SUNDAY: Clouds will linger through the day as the colder air moves in behind the front that passed. Highs will likely stop shy of 50 degrees. Clearing is expected to be slow and late, and more cold air should lead to sub-freezing temps Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts dry, but there are still signs of a potential winter system moving across the Southeast Wednesday. Parts of north MS (likely closer to the TN line) could see a wintry mix, while a cold rain is possible elsewhere. We could see quite a plunge in temperature by Thursday morning, stay tuned!