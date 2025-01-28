SBA approves Governor Reeves’ request for assistance

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – Homeowners and businesses in several area counties are eligible for low-interest loans.

The Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance.

Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, Webster, and Winston Counties are included in the request.

This is to help anyone who had damage from the December 28 and 29 tornadoes that battered the state.

Physical Loan Applications are due by March 28.

Economic Injury applications are needed by October 27.

The SBA is still taking applications.

