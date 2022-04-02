Scammers are pretending to be your banker and Regions Bank addresses the issue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Regions Bank wants you to be aware of an all too common scam.

Viewers have informed WCBI that they received a random phone call about their bank accounts freezing.

Don’t fall for it.

The scammer then asks the person on the phone to offer his or her account information to unfreeze the account.

A representative from Regions Bank issued a statement saying, “Regions will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your account information and neither will any other bank.”

The company says they are not currently seeing a high volume of scams at this time.