Scammers are targeting Noxubee County residents, and they’re trying to make it look official

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scammers are targeting Noxubee County residents, and they’re trying to make it look official.

Noxubee County Circuit Clerk, Freda Phillips says her office has been fielding reports of people saying they were called by someone from the Circuit Clerk’s office telling them that someone was there to file a lawsuit against them.

The caller then asks them to confirm their personal information, such as Social Security Number and Birthdate.

It appears that the scammer is also spoofing the Circuit Clerk’s office number so that it shows up on caller I.D.

Phillips says this is not how the Clerk’s office operates.

“And that’s something that the Circuit Clerk’s Office, we do not call anyone to tell them that a law firm is here to file a lawsuit against them or contact them with no type of information from the office,” Freda Phillips, Noxubee County Circut Clerk.

If you are being sued or required to come to court for any reason, you will be notified in writing.

Phillips reminds people not to give out any personal information over the phone.

If you’ve gotten one of these calls, report it to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.