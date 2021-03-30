Scammers target elderly with new COVID-19 related calls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “If it doesn’t sound right, it’s probably not right.”

That’s what Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said about recent telephone scams in the area.

It’s the same type of scam that targets certain groups, like the elderly, every year, but the script is a little different this time.

Now, scammers are asking callers to pay for things like vaccinations, or bogus COVID-19 “cures” other than the vaccine.

Shelton said none of this is real, and no one has to pay for a vaccination.

He also said scammers can pose as federal or state agencies, but those agencies will most likely never contact you by phone.

Police also said you should never, under any circumstances, give out your personal information over the phone.

“If it doesn’t sound right, it’s probably not right. If there’s a problem or a question, call the local police. Let us respond to that and make sure it’s something legitimate. But again, no federal agency or state agency is going to call you on the phone and demand or threaten to put you in jail, if you don’t pay your financial obligations,” said Shelton.

Shelton said the fake calls are happening more frequently because the scammers know people are getting stimulus checks and tax return money.