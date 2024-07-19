Scattered rain and cooler temps for the weekend!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Taking a break from the heat for the next few days with highs in the 80s for the next several days. A stationary front will allow for the daily chance to see showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Noticeably cooler temperatures! Highs today will only top out in the mid 80s which is a few degrees below average for us in mid July. As a low pressure system works its way northeast, showers and thunderstorms will follow. Expect some clouds and scattered showers with thunderstorms through the day. Tonight, lows will fall into the low 70s.

THE WEEKEND: It is a rinse and repeat type of forecast. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday are in the mid 80s with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. I do not think the entire weekend will be a washout, but you may want to carry the umbrella just in case you get caught in a scattered thunderstorm. Overnight lows will be middle for both days with temperatures in the low 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: The weather pattern is looking to be below average as far as temperatures goes through next week with highs in the upper 80s. The daily chance to see some sort of rainfall will stick around next week too!