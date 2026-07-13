Scattered rain continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increased rain potential with a slight break in the heat.

MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain chances will continue through the evening. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A Low pressure system will continue to rotate moisture around the Twin State region. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Afternoon high temperatures will be slightly cooler than Monday, in the middle 80s. Lows return to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Much like Tuesday, the Low pressure keeps rain chances possible. High temperatures will continue in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows maintain low to middle 70s.