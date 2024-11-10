Scattered rain likely for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying warm and rainy heading into our Sunday. Mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain throughout the day tomorrow. Things look to dry out briefly to start out the next work week with rain chances returning by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Overcast skies with rain and a few thunderstorms continue through the overnight hours tonight and into early Sunday morning. The heaviest of the rain stays mostly to the Northwest. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s tonight.

TOMORROW – Another rainy and dreary day in store for our Sunday with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms likely for the afternoon. Overcast sky conditions stick around with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK – Looking ahead into the next work week, we’ll have an isolated chance for showers early Monday and then things look to briefly dry out for Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Our next rain chance looks to be Wednesday with a stronger cold front pushing through to bring a few thunderstorms. We’ll start to see a drop in our temperatures with mid to upper 40s in the mornings.