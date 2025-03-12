Scattered rain & storms tonight ahead of severe weather this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll have increasing clouds this evening ahead of a few storms that move in overnight and into early Thursday. We have a stretch of active weather from Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

TONIGHT – We’ll stay mild and dry through the rest of this evening with cloud coverage continuing to build in ahead of storms. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become possible after midnight, but should be in a weakening state. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY – A few scattered showers and storms linger through the first part of the day, with a few that could briefly bring strong winds and hail. Most of these storms will be below severe limits, and should clear out by the afternoon.

FRI/SAT – Warm and windy conditions move in for Friday during the daytime with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The severe weather potential starts to ramp up late Friday and continuing into Saturday. The environment is quickly becoming more favorable for all modes of severe weather. Storms that do develop through the overnight hours have the potential to quickly intensify. The environment continues to be more favorable for severe weather and stronger storms during the day Saturday. Storms look to clear out of the area sometime after sunset Saturday.