Scattered rain Thursday, less humid by Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The active pattern of late may quiet down into the weekend, but the bonus will be a reprieve in humidity by Saturday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will persist into the evening hours, but most will weaken before midnight. An isolated shower could stick around into the daybreak hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Below average temperatures continue thanks to lingering clouds and at least isolated rain chances. Expect highs to stay in the 80s with isolated to scattered showers and a few storms. The coverage should be a bit less compared to previous days.

FRIDAY: Temperatures rebound a bit to near 90 degrees ahead of a front set to bring drier air to the region for the weekend. Rain chances should remain limited to none as this front passes through the region.

WEEKEND: Even though drier air will arrive, the days will likely get hotter, especially by Sunday. Highs may soar into the lower and middle 90s Sunday afternoon, but the humidity level will be much more tolerable. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 60s Saturday night as well.

NEXT WEEK: Another front is slated to move in by Tuesday and should deliver a renewed surge of drier and potentially less hot air.