Scattered rain to continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A long line of strong thunderstorms swept through NE Mississippi this afternoon ahead of a cold front to the northwest. Scattered rain lingers until Saturday morning with much drier and cooler weather to follow for Sunday.

TONIGHT: The main line of storms has now entered into Alabama; however, there still will be a few showers and thunderstorms that linger around through the late evening and overnight hours as the severe threat diminishing as the sun sets. Severe thunderstorm watches will slowly be expired throughout the night, with most of our viewing area under the watch until 7 pm. Temperatures will hover into the middle 60s tonight.

SATURDAY: The rain from Friday will be lingering around the area Saturday morning waking up and lasting throughout lunchtime as the cold front slowly works through the region. If you are going to the Starkville Derby or the Market Street Festival early on in the morning, I would definitely grab the rain jacket or umbrella. Drier air will begin to filter in behind the front, and we may even see some peaks of sunshine by the evening hours! Highs tomorrow will be pleasant, with most places into the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weather is looking beautiful for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs into the lower 70s! This continues through Monday before our next rain round of rain comes in late Tuesday night.