Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue into our Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the rest of tonight and into our Sunday. We’ll have mostly cloudy sky conditions throughout our Sunday with showers moving in by early afternoon and evening. Rain chances stick around through Labor Day with an isolated shower possible.

TONIGHT – If you’re planning on heading to the football games tonight, be sure to have your rain gear handy! A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop through this evening and will gradually clear out by later tonight. Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low 70s tonight.

TOMORROW – Looking ahead towards our Sunday, we have more rain chances with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. Some of these showers could be locally heavy at times, so be sure to have your rain gear with you! Expect another hot and humid day with highs back into the low 90s!

LABOR DAY – Isolated rain chances continue for Labor Day, but most of us will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Any showers that develop will be very light if any so it won’t be a washout for any outdoor plans you have! Highs will climb into the low 90s!