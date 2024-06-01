Scattered showers and storms continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms continues for the weekend ahead, persisting through the week as well. Mild temperatures for the weekend bring a brief break from the heat, but temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by the start of the work week.

SATURDAY: The day will be mostly cloudy, with the continued chance for heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. Some locally heavy storms and showers are expected, posing the risk for flooding in low-lying areas. Due to continual cloud cover, mild temperatures are in store. The high temperature is expected to remain in the lower 80s, with an overnight low in the 60s.

SUNDAY: The day will mainly start off with heavy cloud cover. Rain and storm chances return after the lunch hour and into the evening. Temperatures will begin to rise, but will still stay mild, with a high temperature in the mid 80s and an overnight low in the upper 60s.

EARLY WEEK: Scattered showers and storms remain in the picture for the rest of the week, mostly during the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will stay persistent, but some sun could peak through in the mornings! Temperatures will rise and heat up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows in the 70s.