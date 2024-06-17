Scattered showers and thunderstorms for tonight, clearing out by midweek

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are sticking with us tonight along with some lingering clouds. The clouds will stick with us tomorrow, but a mid-week clear out is on the way!

TONIGHT: Clouds and scattered rain with a couple thunderstorms are the main stories tonight. The scattered rain and storms should slowly begin to fizzle out by late tonight, but those clouds will be lingering overnight and into tomorrow. Temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 70s tonight, and it’ll still feel muggy outdoors.

TOMORROW: We will have a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with lowered humidity. Rain chances aren’t too high either! Temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow with highs in the low 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The clouds and rain clear out by Wednesday! Humidity won’t be too terrible either with a lack of moisture streaming from the Gulf of Mexico. Headed towards the weekend, get ready for a warm up! Highs look to be in the mid to upper 90s.