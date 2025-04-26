Scattered showers for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weekend weather continues to be warm with isolated showers. We will temporarily dry out to begin the work week as a warm up comes our way.

TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. We will remain dry and mild throughout the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Warm temperatures and scattered showers are the main story. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s by the afternoon. We will remain dry through the morning with some clouds, but just watch out for any scattered showers that could form into the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

THIS WEEK: A warming trend is on for this week as daily high temperatures reach into the middle to upper 80s for most of the week. It looks like we will stay dry Monday and Tuesday, but rain chances quickly return by midweek with better rain coverage on Thursday.