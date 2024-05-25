Scattered storm and rain chances continue.

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spotty showers and storms linger into Memorial Day, some could become strong. Sunday will bring a break from rain chances. Temperatures will feel hot. Summer-like heat is building in, as Meteorological Summer is only one week away!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the evening. The chance for strong wind and hail continues. Conditions will be dry for the late night and into the early morning on Sunday. Overnight temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s, with overcast skies.

SUNDAY: Conditions will be dry, but hot! The day will be windy and remain mostly clear, bringing a short break from rain chances. The morning will start overcast, but sunshine will break through during the day. The high temperature will reach the lower 90s by the afternoon, but it will feel much hotter! If you have outdoor celebration plans for Memorial Day, be sure to stay hydrated. Grab the sunscreen and sunglasses, as it will feel more like summertime!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s. Cloud cover will build, as rain chances return into the late evening. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Some could become locally heavy, with a chance for hail and strong winds into early Monday morning.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and storm chances remain throughout the early morning, but clearing is expected. By the lunch hour, mostly clear conditions are in store for the rest of the holiday. The day will continue to feel hot, with an afternoon high temperature in the lower 90s. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunny skies are in sight! A cold front is expected to passes overnight on Monday. The rest of the week will bring clear, dry conditions. It will feel nice, with high temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. Pleasant days are in store for the return to the work week!