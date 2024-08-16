Scattered storm chance for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It has been a stormy Friday evening for some of us! The chance to see isolated and scattered storms will continue through the weekend. In addition to the storm potential, the heat is still sticking around for the weekend. The front responsible for the storms will pass late Sunday, changing up a few things for our next work week!

TONIGHT: Still hot and muggy for our Friday night. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 70s once again tonight. There could be a few lingering isolated and scattered storms tonight leading into the overnight hours, but for the most part, we will stay partly cloudy.

SAT/SUN: The chance for even more isolated to scattered showers will be with us for both Saturday and Sunday. Generally speaking, showers and storms are more probable during the afternoon hours. During the early morning hours Saturday, there looks to be another shot at some isolated storm activity towards the north as well. Not everyone will see these thunderstorms, but those who do could experience some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Even though there is a chance for rain and storms both days, the weekend will not be a washout! Aside from the rain chance, the heat and humidity are still going to be rampant both days. The Heat Advisory will continue through Saturday at 8 pm. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but changes will come Sunday evening!

LOOKING AHEAD: The front responsible for the rain and storm potential over the next few days will pass Sunday night, bringing us drier air and keeping the heat and humidity at bay. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 60s.